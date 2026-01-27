Aerosmith to reissue self-titled debut album

Aerosmith is revisiting their self-titled debut album.

The "Sweet Emotion" rockers will release Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) on March 20, described in a press release as the band's "definitive version" of the 1973 album.

The album will be released in a variety of formats, including the limited-edition five-LP Aerosmith (Legendary Collector's Edition) that includes the original album remastered on clear vinyl, along with a 2024 Album Mix on translucent red vinyl.

The set also includes a 1973 live performance at the Boston venue Paul’s Mall on black vinyl, as well as previously unreleased studio tracks, also on black vinyl, and a UV cloud-effect 12-inch vinyl, featuring both the 2024 remaster and 2024 mix of the band's iconic single “Dream On.”

It also comes with a hardcover book featuring never-before-seen photos, plus liner notes with new interviews with Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer. There are also contributions from musicians like Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Dolly Parton, The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson, Guns N' Roses' Slash and more.

Aerosmith (Legendary Edition) will also be released as four-LP and three-CD sets, as well as digitally and as a single LP, in both black and translucent red, and as a single CD.

All formats are available for preorder now. Those who preorder will get a preview of the set with the instant grat track “Mama Kin (2024 Mix).”

Released in January 1973, Aerosmith wasn't an initial hit for the band, but eventually peaked at #21 in 1976. It featured Aerosmith's now signature tune "Dream On," which also wasn't a hit when it was originally released in 1973, but reached the top 10 when it was rereleased in December 1975.

