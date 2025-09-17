Aerosmith & Yungblud announce joint EP featuring 'My Only Angel' single

Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV)

Aerosmith and Yungblud are teaming up for more than just one song.

After teasing a collaborative track called "My Only Angel," the two acts have announced a joint EP titled One More Time. The set is due out on Nov. 21, and "My Only Angel" will premiere on Friday.

Along with "My Only Angel," One More Time includes three other new songs Yungblud wrote with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, plus an updated version of Aerosmith's "Back in the Saddle."

Yungblud performed with Tyler and Perry during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 7 for a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

Here's the One More Time track list:

"My Only Angel"

"Problems"

"Wild Woman"

"A Thousand Days"

"Back in the Saddle" (2025 Mix)

