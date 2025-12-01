Aerosmith & Yungblud collaborative EP makes top-10 debut

Aerosmith is back in the top 10.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' EP with Yungblud, One More Time, debuted at #9 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart this week, moving 39,000 equivalent album units. Of that number, 37,000 were in traditional album sales, landing the EP at #3 on the Top Album Sales chart.

The EP is now Aerosmith's 10th top-10 album and their first since their last release, 2012's Music From Another Dimension!, which landed at #5.

Aerosmith earned their first Billboard top-10 album in 1976 with Rocks. With the release of the new EP, they now have had a top-10 album in every decade between the 1970s through the 2020s, becoming the second band and fifth act overall to land such a feat.

They join The Rolling Stones as the only other band to have top-10 albums in the '70s, '80s, '90s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and James Taylor are the only other acts to have done so.

Aerosmith had their most success in the '90s and 2000s, where they landed three top-10 hits each decade, including two #1s: 1993's Get A Grip and 1997's Nine Lives.

Meanwhile, over in the U.K., One More Time did even better: It debuted at #1 on the Official Albums Chart, making it Aerosmith's first U.K. #1.

