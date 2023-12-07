Aerosmith’s “Dream On” reaches one billion Spotify streams

Aerosmith's "Dream On" may have been released 50 years ago, but fans still love listening to it.

The classic tune just reached over one billion streams on Spotify, so the band took to social media to thank their fans, the Blue Army, for the milestone.

Released in June 1973, "Dream On" was featured on Aerosmith's self-titled debut album and became the band's first big hit. When it was initially released, it peaked at #59 on the Billboard Hot 100, but a 1975 reissue of the longer album version wound up peaking at #6.

The track has gone on to be one of the band’s signature tunes; it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2018.

Meanwhile, fans are anxiously awaiting dates for Aerosmith's rescheduled Peace Out tour. It was postponed back in September after frontman Steven Tyler fractured his larynx.

