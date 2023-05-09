Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler having second thoughts about “Peace Out” tour name

Aerosmith recently announced their "Peace Out" tour, with special guest The Black Crowes, but it looks like Steven Tyler wasn't sold on the tour name.

In a funny new video, Tyler has a special golden winged phone delivered to Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and when Tyler calls, he reveals his uncertainty, along with a string of bizarre options.

“Coming up with a tour name isn’t as easy as one would think!” reads the video caption. “Steven Tyler lets Chris Robinson know he is having second thoughts about ‘Peace Out’!”

Some of Tyler’s strange suggestions include: LSD for lead singer disorder, Aerosmith and The Crowes - Wings O’Plenty, Trial and Terror, Brothers in Arguments and Aero-Swiss Family Robinson.

Aerosmith's Peace Out tour, which they say will be their final one ever, kicks off September 2 in Philadelphia, hitting such cities as Pittsburgh, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, Boston, New York and Nashville before wrapping January 26, 2024, in Montreal, Canada. A complete list of dates can be found at Aerosmith.com.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

