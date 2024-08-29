Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton on the band’s future: “I’ll always have hope”

Aerosmith may have retired from the road but bassist Tom Hamilton doesn't believe they're over for good.

In a new interview with AARP, Hamilton was asked to rate on a scale of one to 10 the likelihood of whether Aerosmith will do anything in the future, and he didn't rule it out.

“On the hope scale, I’m somewhere between seven and nine,” he says. “We won’t be doing any tours from now on, but I’ll always have hope that other types of opportunities will come along.”

He adds, “This isn’t the first time black clouds have been on our horizon — and somehow the sun managed to come out. Time and hope are all we have at the moment.”

Aerosmith canceled their Peace Out tour and retired from the road in early August, citing Steven Tyler’s continuing vocal problems. He fractured his larynx when the tour first launched in 2023. The new dates were supposed to kick off in September.

Hamilton says he “was surprised but not shocked" by the cancellation, noting “it was a real punch in the gut.”

As for what the future holds for Aerosmith, Hamilton doesn't seem to know. While he says there's hope Tyler recovers completely, he insists they won't be touring. But he notes "there are a lot of other ways to be and do Aerosmith."

He also says he has doubts of a another Aerosmith residency in Las Vegas. As for new music, he shares, “So far there hasn’t been any talk about a new Aerosmith album."

