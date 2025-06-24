Airdates revealed for 2-part Billy Joel documentary, 'And So It Goes''

The new Billy Joel documentary has an airdate.

Part one of the two-part doc Billy Joel: And So It Goes will debut July 18 on HBO, with part two debuting July 25. Both will be available to stream at the same time on HBO Max.

The film, directed by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, is centered around an exclusive interview with Joel, giving insight into "the key moments that forged his character and the events and muses that inspired his music for more than six decades."

The doc also features never-before-seen performances, home movies and personal photographs, along with interviews with those who played an important part in his life and career.

Among those interviewed for the film are ex-wife and former manager Elizabeth Weber, ex-wives Christie Brinkley and Katie Lee, current wife Alexis Roderick Joel and daughter Alexa Ray Joel, as well as his band and artists like Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, Paul McCartney and Sting.

Part one of Billy Joel: And So It Goes had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York in early June. Joel did not attend the premiere amid the revelation that he's been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. The condition refers to a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid that causes issues with hearing, vision and balance.

