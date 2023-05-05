Alabama venue cancels Ted Nugent concert after backlash over his political views

Last month Ted Nugent announced he was saying "adios" to the road with his Adios Mofo '23 Tour. Well, it looks like folks in Alabama aren't going to be able to see it.

Nugent recently added a show at Alabama's Avondale Brewing Company on July 18, but AL.com reports there was so much online backlash that the venue has canceled the concert.

Avondale Brewing’s Facebook page received about 1,000 complaints about Nugent, with most commenters upset at the booking because of Nugent’s outspoken political views and recent transphobic comments.

"I will never spend another dollar in your establishment," a person named David Symonds commented on Facebook. "Grotesque that you would book such trash. Do better." Another added, "Lose this show or lose my business."

The social media response was enough for Avondale Brewing to pull the show, explaining, “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.”

So far Nugent hasn't commented on the cancelation. His tour is set to kick off July 12 in Immokalee, Florida, and wrap August 20 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. A complete list of dates can be found at tednugent.com.

