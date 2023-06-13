The Alarm shares new 'Forwards' track “Another Way”

By Jill Lances

The Alarm's new album, Forwards, drops Friday, June 16, and frontman Mike Peters has just dropped another track from the record, the song "Another Way."

Peters worked on Forwards as he was dealing with a relapse of his leukemia, and the video for the song features a performance clip cut with footage of him curled up in a hospital bed.

Peters previously shared how his cancer helped influence the record, noting, "I've been to places only deep suffering can take the human spirit and, in the darkness, I clung onto every piece of light I could find to work my way back to life." He added, "This was the energy that drove me to write and record Forwards."

"Another Way" is the fourth single released from Forwards, following "Whatever," "Next" and the title track.

Forwards is available for preorder now.

