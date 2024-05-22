Albums by The Beatles, Nirvana, Fleetwood Mac make Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums list

Apple Music has been slowly releasing its list of the 100 Best Albums, and now the top 10 is finally out, with The Beatles' classic album Abbey Road ranking pretty high on the list.

While Lauryn Hill's The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill lands at #1, Abbey Road ranks at #3, just behind Michael Jackson's Thriller.

"The Beatles' Abbey Road is an ageless, unmatched collection of songs by a world-changing band at their creative peak," Apple notes. "The band's 11th and penultimate album sounds like nothing more or less than four extremely gifted humans playing one indelible song after another in the same room together."

Other albums making Apple Music's top 10 include Prince & The Revolution's Purple Rain at #4, Stevie Wonder's Songs in the Key of Life at #6, Amy Winehouse's Back to Black at #8 and Nirvana's Nevermind at #9.

Other notable rankings include Fleetwood Mac's Rumours at #11, Radiohead's OK Computer at #12, Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisited at #14, Joni Mitchell's Blue at #16 and Beach Boys' Pet Sounds at #20.

There's also The Beatles' Revolver at #21, Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run at #22, David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars (2012 Remaster) at #24, Led Zeppelin II at #27 and Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon at #28.

The list was assembled, Apple Music says, by the company's "team of experts, alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers and industry professionals." You can check out the complete list of 100 albums at 100best.music.apple.com.

