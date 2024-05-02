Albums from Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac among the Record Store Day bestsellers

Courtesy of Record Store Day

By Jill Lances
Albums from Talking Heads, Fleetwood Mac and David Bowie were among the big sellers on Record Store Day, which took place on April 20.

Billboard reports that Talking Heads' double vinyl Live at WCOZ 77 was the fifth bestselling record during the annual celebration of independent record stores, while a picture disc vinyl of Fleetwood Mac's Rumours and Bowie's Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) both landed in the top 10.

Other bestsellers include albums from Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Ramones, Grateful Dead, The Doors and John Lennon.
As for singles, David Byrne & Paramore’s “Hard Times”/”Burning Down the House” 12-inch vinyl was the second bestselling single, with U2’s “Atomic City (Live at Sphere, Las Vegas)” /” Atomic City (Mike WiLL Made-It Remix)” at three and The Beatles’ “She Loves You” 3-inch vinyl also landing in the top 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!