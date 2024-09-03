Alex Van Halen shares clip of last song he wrote with brother Eddie Van Halen

Van Halen drummer Alex Van Halen has shared a clip of a previously unreleased song he wrote with his late brother, Eddie Van Halen.

The rocker just shared a snippet of the tune, "Unfinished," on social media. It will be featured on the audiobook of Alex's upcoming memoir, Brothers. The post also includes personal photos that will likely be featured in the book, as well.

According to the description of Brothers, "Unfinished" is "the last piece of music" Eddie and Alex wrote together.

Brothers is described by Alex as a love letter to Eddie, who passed away in October 2020. It will be released Oct. 22 and includes previously unseen photos from Alex's private collection. It will delve into their childhood and also includes "tales of musical politics, infighting, and plenty of bad-boy behavior."

Brothers is available for preorder now.

