Alice in Chains releasing 30th anniversary version of 'Jar of Flies' on March 22

30 years ago today — January 25, 1994 — Alice in Chains released their chart-topping EP Jar of Flies. Now, the band has announced details of a 30th anniversary version of the project, due out March 22.

The Jar of Flies 30th Anniversary edition will be available on black 12" vinyl from all retailers. At the band's web store, you can purchase it on tri-colored vinyl and cassette. A clear vinyl version with flies embedded in it and a deluxe limited-edition box set will also be available.

That set, which'll set you back $225, includes the tri-colored vinyl, a log-embossed jar with a touch-activated LED and fake flies, a 60-page hardcover book and a poster, all in a screen-printed box.

And if that's not enough AIC merch for you, there's also a capsule collection available for preorder. It includes clothing, a skate deck, a poker set and adorable plush "Whale & Wasp" toys.

The acoustic-driven Jar of Flies EP was the first EP to debut at #1. It won two Grammy Awards, including Best Hard Rock Performance for "I Stay Away." It's been RIAA certified four-times Platinum.

Alice in Chains will perform April 27 at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas.

