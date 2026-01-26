Alice Cooper announces spring headlining dates

Alice Cooper performs onstage during the annual "Night of the Proms" event at Lanxess Arena on December 19, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images)

Alice Cooper has announced a new set of spring tour dates.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will hit the road on the Alice’s Attic tour April 14 in San Antonio, Texas, with the tour wrapping May 9 in Camden, New Jersey. The trek also features an appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida, on May 7.

Presales for the non-festival dates begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Up next for Cooper, he'll team up with magician Criss Angel for a new Las Vegas show, Welcome to Our Nightmare, at The Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The five-night stint runs from March 6 to April 4.

In addition to his solo tour, Cooper is scheduled to tour the U.K. and Europe with Hollywood Vampires, featuring Aerosmith's Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp, this summer. That tour, the group's first live shows in three years, starts Aug. 12 in London.

A complete list of dates can be found at AliceCooper.com.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.