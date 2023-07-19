Alice Cooper drops new Road single, announces October tour dates

Alice Cooper is giving fans another preview of his upcoming album Road, which drops August 25. The rocker just released his latest single, "White Line Frankenstein" featuring a guitar solo by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.

“'White Line Frankenstein' is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck,” Cooper shares. “In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Cooper is giving fans even more chances to hear him play the track. He's just extended his time on the road, adding a set of October dates to his 2023 North American tour. The new shows kick off October 4 in St. Augustine, Florida, wrapping October 23 in Paso Robles, California. They will be followed by three Halloween Hootenanny shows with Rob Zombie, set for October 25, 26 and 28.

Up next, Cooper will be the special guest on the Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard Stadium Tour in Syracuse, New York, on August 5. A full list of Cooper dates and ticket information can be found at alicecooper.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.