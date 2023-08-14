Alice Cooper teams with Vampyre Cosmetics for new makeup collection

By Jill Lances

Alice Cooper has been wearing makeup on stage for years, and now, he's teamed with the vegan and cruelty free cosmetics brand Vampyre Cosmetics for a new makeup line that will be out just in time for Halloween.

The Alice Cooper Collection, designed to “exude Alice’s style,” features makeup palettes shaped like guitars and amps and two lipsticks shaped like a microphone: one in pink and one in lime green. There will also be a new version of his unisex Whiplash mascara, also shaped as a microphone.

The Vampyre Cosmetics x Alice Cooper Collection is available for preorder now.

