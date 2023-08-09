Alice Cooper prepares for rock with new ﻿'Road﻿' song, "Welcome to the Show"

Alice Cooper has premiered a new song called "Welcome to the Show," a track off his upcoming album, Road.

The track finds the shock rocker performing a dramatic retelling of the moment before he takes the stage each night. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Road will be released August 25. It also includes the the songs "I'm Alice" and "White Line Frankenstein."

Cooper is currently out tour playing headlining dates and shows with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard. Later in August, he'll link up with Rob Zombie for the Freaks on Parade tour.

