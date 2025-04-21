Alice Cooper reunites with original band for new album, 'The Revenge of Alice Cooper'

Alice Cooper is releasing a new album and it marks a reunion with his original bandmates.

According to Billboard, Cooper is set to drop The Revenge of Alice Cooper on July 25. It features guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway and drummer Neil Smith, who he hasn't worked with since 1973's Muscle of Love.

"It was very much like this was our next album after Muscle of Love, just like, 'OK, this is the next album,'" Cooper tells Billboard. "Isn't that funny after 50 years? All of a sudden it just falls into place."

The Revenge of Alice Cooper is dedicated "to our brother Glen Buxton," their bandmate who also appeared on Muscle of Love, but passed away in 1997 at age 49.

The album features 14 tracks, including the first single, "Black Mamba," which will be released Tuesday. It features the Doors' Robby Krieger, with Cooper describing it as "definitely an Alice Cooper, from-the-ground-up song."

He adds of recording the song, “We didn’t know where it was gonna go. At the end we looked at each other and went, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good!'”

