All-star lineup for upcoming Bad Company tribute album revealed

The lineup for the upcoming Bad Company tribute album has been revealed.

Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company, dropping Oct. 24, will have artists covering the group's biggest hits, including "Feel Like Makin' Love," "Bad Company" and "Shooting Star," along with a cover of Free's top-five hit, "All Right Now."

Artists contributing to the record include Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, The Pretty Reckless, HARDY, Halestorm, The Struts, and more.

Bad Company's Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke also appear on the album. Rodgers collaborates with Halestorm on "Shooting Star," and with Blackberry Smoke's on "Run With the Pack." Meanwhile both Rodgers and Kirke join Elliott and Collen on "Seagull."

"I've loved Bad Company since the very beginning, a phenomenal combination of two of my favorite bands, Free and Mott The Hoople, what's not to love?!" says Elliott. "What a privilege it is for myself and Phil to cover one of my favorite Bad Co songs WITH Paul & Simon! Wow!"

The first track released from the record is The Struts' cover of "Rock & Roll Fantasy," which was previously released as a 7-inch vinyl for Record Store Day in April. It is available now via digital outlets.

Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company will be released on CD, digitally and on limited edition silver colored vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

The album’s release comes ahead of the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, happening Nov. 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will stream live on Disney+ and a highlights special will air on ABC at a later date.

Here is the track list for Can't Get Enough: The Music of Bad Company:

"Ready For Love" – HARDY

"Shooting Star" – Halestorm (feat. Paul Rodgers)

"Feel Like Makin' Love" – ​​Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators

"Run with the Pack" – Blackberry Smoke (feat. Paul Rodgers & Brann Dailor)

"Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy"– The Struts

"Bad Company" – Charley Crockett

"Rock Steady" – Dirty Honey

"Burnin' Sky" - Black Stone Cherry

"Seagull" – Joe Elliott and Phil Collen of Def Leppard (feat. Paul Rodgers & Simon Kirke)

"All Right Now" – The Pretty Reckless

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.