Allman Brothers Band pays tribute to co-founder Dickey Betts

Allman Brothers Band has paid tribute to founding member Dickey Betts, who passed away Thursday at the age of 80.

“With deep sadness the Allman Brothers Band learned today that founding member Dickey Betts has passed away peacefully in his home in Sarasota, Florida, following a period of declining health,” reads a statement signed by Allman Brothers Band, Family, and Crew.

“Dickey wrote quintessential Brothers songs including 'Blue Sky,' 'Rambling Man,' 'Jessica,' 'In Memory of Elizabeth Reed' and many others,” it continues. “His extraordinary guitar playing alongside guitarist Duane Allman created a unique dual guitar signature sound that became the signature sound of the genre known as Southern Rock."

The statement goes on to mention the many things Dickey was passionate about, including music, songwriting, fishing and boating, noting, “Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention.”

With drummer Jaimoe now the last surviving founding member of the group, the statement remembers all of the other members of the band and crew who are now gone.

"Betts joins his brothers, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, as well as ABB crew, members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan Petty, Red Dog, Kim Payne and Mike Callahan in that old Winnebago in the sky touring the world taking their music to all who will listen," it reads. "Play on Brother Dickey, you will be forever remembered and deeply missed."

