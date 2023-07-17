Allman Brothers Band's 'Brothers and Sisters' audiobook to feature unheard interviews

A new book about the Allman Brothers Band's classic album Brothers and Sisters will be released on July 25, and the audiobook version will feature some true gems for fans.

Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band and the Inside Story of the Album That Defined the '70s, written by Alan Paul, is being released in hardcover, along with the audio version, which will include never-before-heard archival interviews with members of the band, including Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts. The interviews were conducted by archivist and photographer Kirk West.

The book is being released in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Brothers and Sisters, which was released in August 1973 and featured the band's first hit single, "Ramblin' Man." It became the Allmans' bestselling album, selling over 7 million copies.

The book will explore the making of the album, along with its historical impact. It also looks at how the band helped Jimmy Carter get elected president, Gregg's marriage to Cher, how the band's success led to problems within the group and more. It also delves into the relationship between the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead, and how the band inspired other Southern rockers like Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Both the hardcover and audio book are available for preorder now.

And Brothers and Sisters author Alan Paul is setting out on a book tour to promote the release. It kicks off July 27 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A complete list of dates can be found at macmillan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.