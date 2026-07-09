'American Horror Story' season 13 gets release date

Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/WireImage via Getty Images)

The release date for American Horror Story season 13 has been revealed.

FX has announced that the season will premiere to Hulu on Sept. 24.

Ryan Murphy's horror series has a star-studded cast set for this go-round. Ariana Grande stars in the new season of the anthology series, marking her reunion with Murphy after appearing in his comedy series Scream Queens over a decade ago.

The lucky number 13th season of the show will also feature franchise regulars Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe and Leslie Grossman. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette star Paul Anthony Kelly is also part of the cast.

This season marks a Scream Queens reunion, as both Roberts and Lourd acted alongside Grande in the comedy show.

Murphy first announced the main cast through a video shared to his Instagram on Oct. 31, 2025. The video featured a black screen with the cast's names appearing in the signature American Horror Story font.

After all of the names were announced, the video referenced one of the most quoted lines of dialogue from the series, spoken by Roberts' character Madison Montgomery in American Horror Story: Coven.

"Surprise, b****. I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me," the video reads.

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