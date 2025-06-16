Amid health struggle, Billy Joel's wife predicts he 'will be rocking out next year'

Billy Joel recently had to cancel all his scheduled tour dates while he deals with his diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, which causes problems with vision, balance and hearing. But in her Father's Day message, Billy's wife predicted that the Piano Man will be back to pounding the keys in 2026.

Posting a carousel of photos of Billy and the couple's daughters, Della and Remy, Alexis Roderick Joel wrote, "This Father's Day is extra special. We are always grateful and thankful but this year really reminded us how lucky we are to have you. We are so blessed to have such a strong, determined man in our lives."

"You are a wonderful support for us and we only hope we can be the same for you," she continued. "We love you and know you will be rocking out next year."

Billy's oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, whose mother is Billy's ex-wife Christie Brinkley, posted a photo of Billy holding her when she was a toddler; he's smiling and she has chocolate smeared all over her face.

"Happy Father's Day, Pop. The King Of New York. Thanks for giving me all the love, wisdom, melodies, heart, and soul I could ever ask for. Hey, I'm even lucky enough to have a timeless lullaby and a beautiful boat named after me!" she captioned the post.

"I remain forever touched and grateful that you have given me so much. Thank you for your generous spirit, endlessly deep intellect, and sweeping musical legacy," she continued. "Every moment with you is an instant classic."

