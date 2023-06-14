Andy Summers on The Police: “I thought we could have gone on and played for years”

Many fans were upset when The Police broke up in 1986, and while they did reunite for a tour in 2007, it sure sounds like guitarist Andy Summers wishes they could have made more music.

In an interview with Loudersound, Summers says he felt a "huge sense of loss" when the group disbanded, and he felt something similar when they went their separate ways after the reunion tour.

“If it was up to me I wouldn’t have let it go. It’s an interesting subject, and to do [it] with fragility, frailty, ego and all that,” he shares. “I thought we could have gone on and played for years. We could have made some great new records.”

He adds, “It’s sad. We could have done more, but it wasn’t to be. One of the greatest bands of all-time got short shrift, I’m afraid to say.”

Of course, The Police’s legacy continues with their songs, and Summers notes, “That’s why it’s one of the greatest bands in history. The songs won’t go away.”

Andy just announced dates for his The Cracked Lens + A Missing String solo tour, which combines his music and photography. It kicks off July 21 in Beverly, Massachusetts. A complete list of dates can be found at andysummers.com.

