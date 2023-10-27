Animated film based on Paul McCartney book hires creative team

An animated film based on Paul McCartney's children's novel is moving forward. According to Variety, a director and creative crew have been hired for the book's feature adaptation.

High in the Clouds, which McCartney wrote in 2005, follows a teenage squirrel named Wirral's quest to overthrow an owl named Gretsch who banned music in their city of Gretschville in an attempt to be the town's only singer. Wirral then teams up with some underground musicians hiding out in Harmonia, a secret place high in the clouds.

Toby Genkel, who directed the 2022 film The Amazing Maurice, is on board to helm the project, with Michael Giacchino, who did the music for Coco, writing the score and Paddington 2's Jon Croker writing the script.

McCartney will also contribute to the flick, voicing a character in the film; two other music stars are in talks to join him on the project.

Production on High in the Clouds is expected to begin in early 2024; the release is planned for early 2026.

