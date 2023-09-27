Ann Wilson, Gina Schock & more featured in new book about feminism & women in rock

A new book is set to explore feminism and rock 'n' roll from the point of view of several well-known female rockers.

She's a Bad**: Women in Rock Shaping Feminism, from music journalist Katherine Yeske Taylor, features interviews with a host of famous female rockers, including Heart's Ann Wilson, The Go-Go's Gina Schock, The Runaways' Cherie Currie, Joan Osborne, X's Exene Cervenka, Breeders' Tanya Donelly, Indigo Girls' Amy Ray and Joan Osborne.

In the book, the artists open up about the challenges they’ve faced being a woman in the music business, sharing how they overcame their struggles and what improvements they feel still need to be made. As the description notes, “Their stories prove that promoting feminism—either through activism or by living example—is undeniably bad***.”

She's a Bad**: Women in Rock Shaping Feminism will be released January 16. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.