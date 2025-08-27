Annie Lennox announces US book events for 'Retrospective' ‘visual memoir’

Annie Lennox is set to release the "visual memoir" Annie Lennox: Retrospective in September, and she's announced some U.S. events to promote the release.
Tickets for all events are on sale now. More info can be found at AnnieLennox.com.
Annie Lennox: Retrospective, dropping Sept. 23, features over 200 photographs that take fans chronologically through the legendary singer's career. The book includes shots from her personal archives, as well as album covers and music video stills, covering Lennox's time with Dave Stewart in Eurythmics to her solo career and more.
The book is available for preorder now.
