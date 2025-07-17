Annie Lennox to take part in London events surrounding release of ‘visual memoir’

Annie Lennox is set to release the "visual memoir" Annie Lennox: Retrospective in September, and now she's announced two special appearances in London to promote the book.

The Eurythmics singer will sit down for a conversation at the Emmanuel Centre on Sept. 24. She will then take part in a book signing at the Waterstones in Piccadilly on Sept. 27.

Ticket information for both events can be found at AnnieLennox.com.

Annie Lennox: Retrospective, dropping Sept. 16, features over 200 photographs that take fans chronologically through the legendary singer's career. The book includes shots from her personal archives, as well as album covers and music video stills, covering Lennox's time with Dave Stewart in Eurythmics to her solo career and more.

The book is available for preorder now.

