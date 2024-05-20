Another shot at an EGOT: 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' submits Bruce Springsteen for Emmy consideration

Bruce Springsteen is getting another shot to land that “E” for the EGOT.

Variety reports that for the 12th and final season, Larry David's HBO/Max comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm has submitted 35 names for Emmy consideration, including Springsteen, who played himself in several episodes.

The Boss is actually one of 15 actors submitted in the guest acting categories, along with Steve Buscemi, Conan O’Brien, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, Allison Janney and Jerry Seinfeld.

Should Springsteen get nominated and win, he will join the 19 other artists who have landed an EGOT — an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar.

Throughout his career, Springsteen has won 20 Grammys, nabbed an honorary Tony in 2018 for Springsteen on Broadway and won an Oscar in 1994 for Best Original Song for "Philadelphia."

He had previously been nominated for three Emmys: in 2001 for the HBO concert special Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: Live in New York City, in 2009 for his Super Bowl halftime show and in 2019 for his Springsteen on Broadway Netflix special. He lost all three times.

