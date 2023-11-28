Apple TV+ releases trailer for new docuseries, 'John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial'

courtesy of Apple TV+

By Jill Lances

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for their upcoming three-part documentary John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial, which will debut December 6.

The series, narrated by 24 star Kiefer Sutherland, aims to shed new light on the murder of The Beatles legend, using exclusive eyewitness interviews and previously unseen crime scene photos.

Among those interviewed in the series are Richard Peterson, a taxi driver who witnessed Lennon being shot, Jay Hastings, who was a doorman at Lennon's apartment, The Dakota, Chapman's defense lawyer David Suggs and more.

Lennon was shot by Mark David Chapman outside The Dakota on December 8, 1980. Chapman pled guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 20-years-to-life in prison. He became eligible for parole in 2000 but still remains in jail.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!