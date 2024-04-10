Are you gonna workout my way: Lenny Kravitz lifts in leather pants

Ever wonder what Lenny Kravitz does to get those chiseled abs? Well, he just gave us all a peek into his workout, and it’s very Lenny Kravitz.

The rocker, who turns 60 on May 26, shared a video on Instagram of him at the gym doing situps while holding a barbell over his head. While that may seem normal, what is out of the ordinary is his workout gear: leather pants, a mesh shirt and boots.

“Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better,” he captioned the video. “There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

The clip got quite the reaction from Kravitz’s fans, many of whom commented on his unconventional gym attire.

“My man never breaks character. Full time rockstar!” one person commented, while another added, “Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand!”

And another joked, “Only Lenny can work out in that and nobody bats an eye."

Lenny and those leather pants are getting ready to drop the new album Blue Electric Light on May 24. It is available for preorder now.

