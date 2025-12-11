ASIA to release new live album, 'Asia – Live in England'

ASIA is giving fans a chance to enjoy their live experience at home.

The band — whose current lineup includes keyboardist and founding member Geoff Downes, drummer Virgil Donati, guitarist John Mitchell, and vocalist and bassist Harry Whitley — is set to release the new album Asia – Live in England on March 13.

The album was recorded live in April during night one of ASIA's three-night stand at Trading Boundaries in Sussex, England. As a preview, the band has released a live performance video of their top-five hit "Heat of the Moment."

Speaking of the song, Downes says, “It’s still a really fun track to play live, and I hope it will bring back memories, and give pleasure to the listeners and fans all over the world for many years to come.”

Whitley adds, “Playing ‘Heat Of The Moment’ live is always such an incredible experience, it’s always electrifying and this recording was no different." He notes, “We’re really looking forward to fans hearing this whole live album and the others to follow.”

Asia – Live in England is available for preorder now.

