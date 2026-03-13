ASIA releases live performance of ‘Wildest Dreams'

ASIA has just released their new live album, ASIA – Live in England, and to coincide with the release they've shared a new live performance video.

The latest video is for the track "Wildest Dreams," which originally appeared on ASIA's 1982 self-titled debut album, which went to #1 in the U.S. The band previously shared live performances of their hits "Only Time Will Tell" and "Heat of the Moment."

ASIA – Live in England was recorded in April 2025, during the first night of ASIA's three-night stand at Trading Boundaries in Sussex, England. The show had the band — which now consists of keyboardist and founding member Geoff Downes, drummer Virgil Donati, guitarist John Mitchell, and vocalist and bassist Harry Whitley — performing their self-titled debut in its entirety, along with a selection of other hits.

ASIA - Live in England is out now.

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