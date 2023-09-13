Atlantic Records announces Led Zeppelin reissue celebrating label's 75th anniversary

Atlantic Records has announced new vinyl reissues in honor of the label's 75th anniversary, including one for Led Zeppelin's 1971 release, Led Zeppelin IV, which will be available on crystal-clear 180g vinyl on October 27.

Atlantic has been celebrating their 75th anniversary throughout the year with reissues of albums by artists including INXS, The Velvet Underground, Genesis, Yes, Buffalo Springfield, Bad Company, Foreigner and Crosby, Stills, & Nash, among many others.

"Our 75th anniversary has given us an incredible opportunity to revisit the amazing range and depth of the music that Atlantic has released across the decades," says Atlantic Records chairman & CEO Craig Kallman.

Released November 8, 1971, Led Zeppelin IV featured several of the band's best-known tunes, including their epic rock anthem "Stairway to Heaven." It is the band's best-selling album and has been certified 24-times Platinum by the RIAA.

