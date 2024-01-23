Auction of Sammy Hagar's 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari postponed until October

Courtesy of Barrett–Jackson

By Jill Lances

Looks like Sammy Hagar will be holding on to his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari for a little while longer.

Sammy was supposed to auction off the vehicle at the Barrett-Jackson 2024 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona, which runs through January 28, but the sale has been postponed.

USA Today reports that during a full inspection it was discovered that the car needs a new battery; a replacement can't come in time for the planned auction. Instead the car will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson's auction on October 12.

"As disappointed as I am about a last-minute mechanical problem, I am so happy I didn't sell the car to someone and have it happen to them. If you know what I mean," Sammy wrote on Instagram. "Good news is I get to drive the car a little more between now & Oct 12 when it goes back on the block!"

Instead of being on the auction block, the car will be on display for those attending the auction.

Hagar and Jackson are reportedly hoping the car sells for somewhere close to $5 million. It originally retailed for about $1.4 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

