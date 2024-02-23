Autographed Peter Frampton sound waves art raising money for a good cause

The legendary guitarist announced he has teamed up with artist Tim Wakefield and the Soundwaves Art Foundation for a series of art pieces made from sound waves of his classic songs "Show Me The Way" and "Baby I Love Your Way." A limited run of autographed copies will be sold to aid organizations helping provide the music community with access to health care.
Proceeds from the sales will go to the Music Health Alliance, MusiCares, Porter's Call and The Onsite Foundation through Gibson Guitars' charity arm, Gibson Gives.
Frampton's autographed pieces range in price from $450 to $3,200, with unsigned versions selling for $75. They are on sale now at soundwavesartfoundation.com.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.