Back in the U.S.A.: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band tour returns to the U.S.

After spending the summer in Europe, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band return to the U.S. Thursday, kicking off a new leg of their tour in Pittsburgh, where they’ll play two nights.

When Springsteen first launched the tour in 2023, the shows featured mostly the same set list, and had him reflecting on aging and loss. While the themes of the shows have remained, during his recent European trek The Boss changed things up a bit, adding several tour debuts and even taking requests from the audience again.

But regardless of what they play, E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt tells ABC Audio getting on the stage never gets old for him and his bandmates.

“In the end, we still have a really good time doing this and our audiences are amazingly loyal,” he shares. “For it to be lasting this long and to be that strong, you can't take that for granted, man."

He adds, “You know, we are the luckiest people in the luckiest generation ever. And we just continue to be grateful.”

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will wrap the U.S. leg of the tour with a hometown show at the Sea. Hear. Now festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Sept. 15. They then head to Canada, with 2024 dates wrapping Nov. 22 in Vancouver. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.

