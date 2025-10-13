Bad Company asks fans to guess who’s inducting them into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

: Drummer Simon Kirke and Paul Rodgers of Bad Company perform in concert during 'ZZ Top's 50th Anniversary Texas Bash' at Austin360 Amphitheater on May 19, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced the performers and presenters for this year’s induction ceremony on Wednesday, although they didn’t specify who those people would be honoring on induction night. Well, now Bad Company, one of this year’s inductees, is asking fans to guess who’ll be handling the duties for them.

The band shared a video on Instagram featuring frontman Paul Rodgers, who teased, "Yes it's great that Bad Company are to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and it's also great that we will be inducted by … I can't tell you, but you can guess."

He then seemed to offer up a clue, turning around to show off the jacket he was wearing, which featured the logo for the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee.

The caption of the post asks fans to share their guesses for a chance to win a Bad Company T-shirt. They have until Nov. 3 to enter, with winners selected at random.

The initial lineup of performers and presenters for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony include Elton John, Beck, Iggy Pop, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea, The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen and Twenty One Pilots, along with Brandi Carlile, David Letterman, and more.

Bad Company’s fellow inductees include Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Salt-N-Pepa, Chubby Checker and Outkast. In addition, Warren Zevon is being inducted in the Musical Influence category, while producer Thom Bell, guitarist Nicky Hopkins and bassist Carole Kaye will be inducted for Musical Excellence.

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is happening Nov. 8 in Los Angeles, and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

