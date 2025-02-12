Bad Company, Billy Idol, Joe Cocker among this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

The nominees for the 2025 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been revealed, with eight out of the 14 artists in the running getting a nomination for the very first time.

Among those first-times nominees are Bad Company, the supergroup featuring former Free members Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, along with The Black Crowes, Billy Idol and Joe Cocker, plus "The Twist" singer Chubby Checker, rap duo Outkast, jam band Phish and Mexican rock band Maná.

The other six nominees, who've appeared on the ballot before, are Cyndi Lauper, Mariah Carey, Seattle rockers Soundgarden, garage rock duo The White Stripes, British rockers Oasis and new wave pioneers Joy Division/New Order.

To be eligible for nomination, an artist or band must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago, though a number of these nominees have been eligible for much longer than that. For example, Bad Company's been eligible since 1999, and Checker's been eligible since 1985.

This year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class will be announced in April. The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is set to take place in Los Angeles this fall, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

