Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers to perform at Adopt the Arts’ Sound & Vision Awards

Paul Rodgers performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT)

Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers is set to perform at the upcoming Adopt the Arts Sound & Vision Awards, which is honoring both him and Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler.

Rodgers shared on Instagram, "The plan is for me to play a couple of songs. Rehearsals start soon."

The event is happening March 2 at the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, California. Guns N’ Roses drummer and Adopt the Arts founder Matt Sorum will be the night’s musical director, with an all-star lineup performing the music of the night’s honorees.

Musicians confirmed for the event include Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes, Billy Idol guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens, Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo and more. Butler is expected to perform as well.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

The Adopt the Arts Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to providing underserved elementary schools with high-quality music education. Rodgers previously worked with them in 2025 when he joined students of ATA's The Changels honor choir for a new version of Bad Company's "Rock and Roll Fantasy."

Rodgers and Bad Company were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, but he was unable to attend the ceremony due to his health.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.