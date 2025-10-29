Bad Company’s Simon Kirke confirms performance with Paul Rodgers at RRHOF induction

Founding members Simon Kirke (drums) and Paul Rodgers (Lead Singer) of Bad Company perform during Joe Walsh & Bad Company One Hell Of A Night Tour - at Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre on May 29, 2016 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Simon Kirke has confirmed he'll reunite with bandmate Paul Rodgers to perform when Bad Company is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"I think the secret is out that we will perform. I don't know, I might get into trouble, but I saw some Google news that Bad Company will perform at the Hall of Fame (induction). So, I will cautiously say yes," he revealed on the Lyndsanity! with Lyndsey Parker podcast. "I'm not at liberty to say which songs. I mean, quite honestly, I don't give a s***. We're gonna play, and whatever Paul chooses is fine by me."

He added, “And just to play with him again is gonna be a real thrill for me, ’cause I missed him. I missed playing with the band. I miss playing particularly with Paul, ’cause he’s such a wonderful singer.”

Simon said he hasn’t heard Rodgers sing since their last show together over five years ago. Although Rodgers has gone through some health issues since then, Simon doesn’t seem to be worried about how he'll sound.

“When you have a voice that naturally good, it’s gonna take a hell of a lot for it to fray or devalue,” he said. “So I think he’s going to be fine for the two songs that we’ve chosen.”

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. ABC will also air a highlights special on Jan. 1, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET.

