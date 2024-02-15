Beach Boy Brian Wilson placed under a conservatorship

Brian Wilson, co-founder of the Beach Boys, has been has been placed under a conservatorship, his longtime manager, Jean Sievers, confirmed in a statement to KABC-TV.

The statement says that the decision was made after Brian's wife Melinda passed away, noting that Sievers and Wilson family representative LeeAnn Hard will be his co-conservators.

"This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home," the statement reads. It goes on to say that they will be under the care of Wilson's housekeeper, Gloria Ramos, and "the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family."

It adds, “Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Brian announced on Instagram that his wife Melinda had passed away on January 30 at the age of 77, writing, "Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior."

The couple married in 1995 and adopted five children together. She was credited with helping separate Wilson from his former psychologist, Eugene Landy.

