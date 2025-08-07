The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson laid to rest

Singer Brian Wilson founding member of the classic rock band The Beach Boys, perform onstage at The Forum on June 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, who passed away in June at the age of 82, has been laid to rest, according to an Instagram post by one of his daughters, Wilson Phillips singer Carnie Wilson.

"Today we laid my Daddy to rest," she shared on Wednesday. "It was incredibly difficult to see that happen, but at the same time it gave more closure and more of a feeling of restful peace."

"The last eight weeks have been extremely challenging and like nothing I've ever experienced. I love and miss him so much and I wish he could come back," she added.

Carnie went on to say her dad keeps sending her signs "and I know he’s around," adding, "I’m so grateful for this."

"Today we had a couple of monarch butterflies that just would not leave the site. It was comforting and beautiful," she shared. "I'm trying to deal with my emotions -they're so up and down. I know that he would want everybody to feel happy and not sad. He didn't like it when I cried."

Carnie said she was reminded by her friend Gunner Nelson, son of the late Ricky Nelson, that her dad will be remembered every day through his music.

"This is a really special and a real heavy duty thought. It's much bigger than I can wrap my head around," she wrote. "For this I am grateful for though because I know it's the truth."

"So I just wanna say thank you... thank you Daddy for your beautiful contribution to so much happiness and real raw emotions that you have brought to people," she concluded the post. "Thank you to all the beautiful loving and supportive fans out there for honoring him. We share this together. God knows what we'd be without him."

