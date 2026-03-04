The Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston announces departure from band after six decades

Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys performs during Riot Fest at Douglass Park on September 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

The Beach Boys’ Bruce Johnston is leaving the band.

The 83-year-old Johnston joined the group in 1965 as a fill-in for Brian Wilson during live performances. In a statement to Rolling Stone he says he's leaving the group in order to spend more time in the studio.

“It’s time for Part Three of my lengthy musical career!” he tells the mag. “I can write songs forever and wait until you hear what’s coming!!! As my major talent beyond singing is songwriting, now is the time to get serious again.”

He adds that he’ll be embarking on a speaking engagement career, along with personal appearances and events. He also plans to join The Beach Boys for special performances, including their July 3 and 4 shows at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon,” he adds. “I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy.”

Mike Love, who’s the only original Beach Boys member still in the band, tells the mag in a statement that Johnston “is one of the greatest songwriters, vocalist[s], and keyboardist[s] of our time.”

“We’ve had the honor of his performance and participation for many many years with The Beach Boys,” he adds. “Change is always promised in life, today we find ourselves in a chapter of change, but not an end.”

“I am very supportive of Bruce and I have every confidence that he will produce great music,” he notes.

After joining The Beach Boys on tour in 1965, Johnston appeared on many of their albums, starting with 1965's Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!). He also wrote several Beach Boys songs. He left the group in 1972, but returned in 1978 and has been touring with them ever since.

