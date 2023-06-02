The Beach Boys’ iconic album 'Pet Sounds' released in Dolby Atmos

The Beach Boys' 1966 album, Pet Sounds, is often considered one of the best albums of all times, and now fans have a new way to experience it. For the first time ever, Pet Sounds has been released with a new mix in Dolby Atmos, courtesy of music producer Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin.

Giles, who's responsible for recent Dolby Atmos mixes of Beatles anniversary releases, was personally asked by The Beach Boys to remix Pet Sounds; by doing so he's retained the album's classic feel, while giving fans an immersive music experience.

"Pet Sounds by The Beach Boys is a game changing, iconic album that changed the face of popular music," Giles shares. "It's a fascinating record because it's really the workings of a genius, Brian Wilson, that sort of had boundless enthusiasm for ideas and textures."

He adds, "Moving Pet Sounds to Dolby Atmos means those worlds can be fully immersive, you can be surrounded by them, you can hear instruments that you never heard before, that are on the record, but they are now in a space where you can identify them."

Finally he notes, “For me to be asked by The Beach Boys to work on this album was a huge honor. I was surprised and excited to get a chance to work on one of the most iconic albums of all time.”

You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

Released in May 1966, Pet Sounds features such classic Beach Boys songs as "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "God Only Knows," "Sloop John B" and more. The album was certified Platinum by the RIAA and in 2004 was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

