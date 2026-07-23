The Beach Boys taking a touring break ‘to recharge’

Mike Love of The Beach Boys performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Mike Love of The Beach Boys has announced the postponement of several dates on their current tour.

Love shared the news in a post on Instagram, with a beach picture that reads "Gone Surfin."

“Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year—especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of Pet Sounds,” Love said, referring to the band's iconic album. “We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September.”

Postponed shows run from July 23 through Sept. 3, with tickets for the original shows good for the rescheduled dates.

The band is set to return to the road starting Sept. 24 in Springfield, Massachusetts, with 2026 dates running through Nov. 13 in Bristol, Virginia.

“Thanks for your love—we can’t wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember,” Love added.

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