The Beatles 1970 documentary 'Let It Be' debuting on Disney+ in May

Following a tease on social media earlier this week, The Beatles have finally revealed some big news for fans: Their documentary Let It Be is coming to Disney+.
Originally released in April 1970, Let It Be takes Beatles fans inside the studio as they recorded their album Let It Be and includes footage from their January 1969 Apple Corps rooftop concert. It was released one month after the Beatles officially broke up. Footage from the film was used in Jackson's 2021 Emmy-winning docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which also aired on Disney+.
"I'm absolutely thrilled that Michael's movie, Let It Be, has been restored and is finally being re-released after being unavailable for decades," says Jackson. "I was so lucky to have access to Michael's outtakes for Get Back, and I've always thought that Let It Be is needed to complete the Get Back story."
