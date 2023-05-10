The Beatles’ “Here Comes The Sun” joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Folks still can't get enough of The Beatles. The legendary band just became the latest to join Spotify's Billions Club, thanks to their classic single "Here Comes The Sun."

The song is the first Beatles track to make Spotify’s list, which features 405 other tunes.

"Here Comes The Sun," written by George Harrison, was featured on The Beatles' 1969 album, Abbey Road. A remix of the song was released in 2019 to promote the Abbey Road 50th anniversary reissue.

