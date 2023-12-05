The Beatles join audio platform Yoto

If you've been dying to get your children to appreciate The Beatles, now's your chance. The legendary band's music has been added to the audio platform Yoto, which is aimed at children.

Three new Yoto cards of music from The Beatles and Paul McCartney are now available. Two of them feature music from The Beatles' 1962-1966 (The Red Album) and 1967-1970 (The Blue Album), including "Love Me Do," "Can't Buy Me Love" and "I Want To Hold Your Hand" from Red and "Penny Lane," "All You Need Is Love," "Hey Jude" and "Let It Be" from Blue.

The third, titled Paul McCartney: Say Hello to Paul McCartney, features a McCartney curated collection, including the themes to Paul's children's books, Hey Grandude and Hey Nandude.

All three cards are available now for $14.99 each.

