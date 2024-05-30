Beatles manager biopic ﻿'Midas Man﻿' opening Toronto Jewish Film Festival

Midas Man, the long-in-the-works biopic about late Beatles manager Brian Epstein, is set to open the 2024 Toronto Jewish Film Festival.

The film will premiere Thursday at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. For more info, visit TJFF.com.

Midas Man stars The Queen's Gambit's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Epstein, who became The Beatles' manager in 1962 after discovering them in their hometown of Liverpool. He continued to work with the Fab Four until his death in 1967 and is often referred to as the "fifth Beatle."

An Epstein biopic was first announced way back in 2020 and went through multiple directors before finally landing in the hands of British filmmaker Joe Stephenson.

The cast for Midas Man also includes Emily Watson, Eddie Marsan, Jay Leno and Eddie Izzard.

